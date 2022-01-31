Cornershot: Medical-style reassurance

I had an in-office surgical procedure in January. It was done under a local anesthetic, so I was prescribed several drugs to take at home beforehand. Any of them used alone would have knocked me out, so they might as well have put me under, for all I remember about the event.

I do recall before I tumbled nearly insensible into the chair, the doctor warned me that the procedure might be “uncomfortable.” I knew that meant it was going to hurt a bunch, because physicians are rarely on the receiving end of their treatments, and so don’t have first-hand experience with them.

They’re just guessing, and besides, pain is pretty subjective.

It did hurt. Thanks to the drugs, I mostly didn’t care, except at one point, when I got a little squirmy. I was highly amused to hear the doctor order his assistant to “reassure the patient” in the exact same detached tone he had used earlier when he’d asked her to hand him a piece of equipment.

As directed, she rubbed my arm and told me I was doing just fine. It actually didn’t matter to me that it wasn’t a spontaneous gesture on her part. There is nothing like the human touch for calming and healing, and it really did make me feel better.

I think there’s room in the medical world for professional huggers, arm-squeezers and hand holders, and perhaps doctors should start taking advantage of that.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke