CORNERSHOT

Cornershot: Memories of a flying father

Lt. Albert A. Stone, Jr. in France

Lt. Albert A. Stone Jr., in France.

 Tad Dickens

With each passing Memorial Day and Veterans Day I feel more proud of my father, who served in both world wars.

He grew up in Roanoke, the eldest son of Birdie Kincanon Stone and Albert A. Stone. My dad was Albert A. Stone Jr., and three brothers followed. I can imagine the fun they had shooting marbles, playing with their BB guns and other "small boy" activities. When the time came, they all attended Highland Park Elementary School, the same school I attended as a child.

My father attended prep school at the Mercersburg Academy, in Pennsylvania, and later the University of Virginia. In 1917, when the U. S. entered World War I, he dropped out to join the war effort.

After training in Pennsylvania and Georgia, he was sent to France so he could learn to fly. One of my favorite letters home describes his experience: "We are in a French school with three times as many French students as there are Americans. We all get along fine. The sending of troops over here has been a great moral help to France, and her people individually."

He spoke fluent French and loved the country and its people. Back home, he worked for the Stone Printing Company — early 20th Century valley printing magnate Edward Stone was his uncle — and served as a track coach at Jefferson High School.

He left his family a rich legacy indeed.

— Dana Stone, a reader in Durham, North Carolina

