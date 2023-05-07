Message to graduates

It’s the time of year when thoughts wander to graduations past.

There’s one graduation that I will always remember, not because of the pomp and circumstance or the obvious pride I felt that day with the last of my children graduating, but rather the one line that was uttered by this very graduate upon leaving his esteemed institution.

“I will never, ever set foot on this campus again, mark my word,” he said. “These were the worst four years of my life.”

If you guessed he graduated from Virginia Military Institute, you are correct. My husband and I glanced at each other knowingly, shook our heads and let him vent.

Two years later that same young man fell in love with a beautiful young woman (who now carries his name) and she came to Virginia for the first time. He was eager to squire her around to all his old haunts. On the day before they were to leave he announced he wanted to show her his alma mater — “the most incredible school you will ever see; best four years of my life,” he said.

I was speechless and my eyes glazed over looking at him. Why hadn’t I taped his graduation words?

There’s a T-shirt sold at VMI emblazoned: “The Older I Get the Harder It Was.” There should also be one that says, “The Older I Get the More I Remember How It Made Me Who I Am Today.”

My hope for all upcoming graduates is that you, too, will one day reflect on your schooling with a memory that has dulled the chaos of all-nighters and unrelenting professors. May you remember only the good times, the crazy times, the “I’ll never have this much fun again” times.

And here’s to all your new adventures as well — may they bring you equal amounts of challenges commingled with joy you never knew existed. Congratulations!

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville