Messing with Vinton, but with love

Since the beginning of the 21st century, Vinton has become a destination spot, with restaurants, a brewery, an off-track betting facility and a fantastic library.

But according to George S. Jack’s 1912 “History of Roanoke County,” a hundred years ago, the town — which was the smallest, the third and the last area of Roanoke County to incorporate — may have an inferiority complex compared to Salem and Roanoke.

Next to Salem, Jack reports, the town was the “most important center of population in the county, the City of Roanoke excepted.” Take that, Cave Spring and Hollins!

Vinton was “a place for homes for working men,” while at the same time being “a center for the great middle class,” he wrote. The citizens were “well-to-do” but “not wealthy, nor are they poor,” and there were likely more homeowners in the town than in any other incorporated settlement of the same size in the state, according to Jack. That’s hard to prove, since Vinton’ population was fewer than 2,000 in 1920, and the last municipality worthy of the list I found in the Encyclopedia of Virginia was Buena Vista, at a little more than 3,000 souls.

But no PR person has ever let facts get in the way of boosterism. I think we can safely conclude, however, that people lived there, and some portion of them didn’t pay rent.

Since many Vinton workers walked the tracks every day to industrial jobs in the city, it seems the highest praise the author could muster up for the town was something along the lines of: “Hey, it’s almost Roanoke!”

The other thing Jack said the town had going for it was that there had been no murders within its boundaries in what was then 28 years as a town. Well, except for that one dead guy they found, but everyone agreed he had probably been killed in Roanoke, and his body was brought into town at some later point, though nobody said why.

Vinton, I kid you, but the truth is, you’re getting cooler every day!

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke