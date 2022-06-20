Cornershot: Morning dog time

Morning dog time

When I go out in the early morning to retrieve the newspaper, I hope that I will meet up with Trooper and Shannon, out for their early morning walk.

I was in luck on a recent day. As I approached the newspaper box, I saw them both coming up the lane. Trooper was moseying along checking out this and that, sniffing here and there under the forsythia and quince bushes. I am sure he was hoping to scare out the rabbit who lives under the bushes, or maybe flush out a bird.

Just then Trooper looked up and saw me standing by the box. His legs picked him right off the ground as he dashed up the lane to me. As always, he leaned his 75 pound tan Weimaraner body against my 4-foot-9 ½ inch person, expecting his hug and some strokes. Trooper kept leaning against me. I talked to him about what a great day it was becoming and kept petting his short coat.

Of course, I had to remind him not to push too hard because if he did we would both wind up in a heap. Once Trooper soaked in his morning greeting, he poked around the newspaper box and bushes. Then he came back for another round of loving.

It amazes me that he knows me from such a distance and gallops full bore with his beige ears flapping wildly about his head for his morning hug. Trooper is a 75-pound package of energy, but he understands to be careful around this 81-year-old grandmother. I cherish our meetings, because I also get to chat with my neighbor, Shannon.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford