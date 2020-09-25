 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Multicultural festivals and their culinary delights missed during pandemic
Last year, my wife and I were fortunate to have been able to experience many different cultures and their wonderful cuisines — all without leaving the Roanoke Valley!

We attended the Roanoke Greek Festival at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, the Lebanese Festival at St. Elias Maronite Catholic Church, the Egyptian Festival at St. Mary’s Coptic Orthodox Church, and the Syriac Festival at St. Philoxenus of Mabbug Syriac Orthodox Church of Antioch, as well as the annual Local Colors Festival, with its multicultural exhibits, performances and foods.

With this year’s pandemic, most of these were canceled. We missed the moussaka, the yahni (Greek-style green beans), the falafel, the bechamel pasta, the spinach pie and many other delightful dishes that have become our favorites. Thank goodness that we had given in to temptation and purchased a family-sized tray of frozen Greek moussaka, which we enjoyed long after the festivals ended.

Let’s hope that the virus mysteriously disappears before 2021 so we can enjoy these festivals again. I can taste the moussaka already!

— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke

