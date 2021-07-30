Cornershot: Musings of the 'Mater Man'

Every year this time, for the past 30 years, I become the "Mater Man" to my neighbors and friends.

My small garden patch has always generated way more tomatoes than I can consume. My wife doesn't care for them, and all the boys have moved away on their own adult adventures, so I grow, pack and distribute them around the block and to a few friends.

I usually receive a sweet "thank you" and often a short note. My tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers and green beans help me catch up with everyone and what their kids are into.

The past two or three years, my little garden has been the recipient of a nutritious guano/straw mixture provided by our dwindling brood of hardware store chickens. Boy, do those plants grow!

I remember when I was a kid, it seemed everyone had a small garden of some type in their yard.

Some folks even planted larger ones in open lots.

I see a few tomato plants in back yards, but seldom anything else other than flowers.

I guess the further from our farming backgrounds all of us get, the less likely we are to "work the dirt," even if it is a small vegetable patch.