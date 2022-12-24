Cornershot: Nativity evokes a lost friend

All is well in Bethlehem. Not the real Bethlehem, where I assume all being well is relative, no matter the time of year. I’m talking about the tiny historical slice of it I recreate under my tree every year with the nativity scene I made in pottery class years ago.

When I was working on it, my classmates laughed at me. One compared the project to an ugly puppy — someone, somewhere was bound to love it. I could see their point. I was paying to use a pottery wheel but chose to carve chunks of clay instead, fulfilling a vision I could have done for free in my own kitchen.

Since then, other people have admired the set, calling it “art,” which of course, says more about “art” than it does about my artistic abilities: No one really knows exactly what it is.

The set includes Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, of course, with the infant separate from the manger in a nod to the old German tradition of leaving the cradle empty until Christmas Day.

It was never more than a nod, though, because there was no way I was going to get down on the floor again to put it there.

The three wise men are carved out of one block of clay, so it would be harder to lose one of them. There is nothing lamer than pretending one of your lost wise men has just excused himself behind the stable. There is a shepherd with two sheep — one of them black because I have an affinity for black sheep — a cow, a calf and two angels hanging from the lower branches.

I set them up some weeks ago, and for the first time in 18 years, each figure is still exactly where I placed it. That’s because our old kitty, Eli, died in September. Eli never messed with the tree and never so much as batted an ornament, but the second I set up the nativity scene, he was in there wreaking havoc like a fuzzy orange Godzilla, sending the Holy Family flying in three different directions and overturning the manger. There never was any point in putting them back, because he’d just do it again, so I never did.

This year, all is well in Bethlehem. And I am wishing it weren’t.