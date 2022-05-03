Cornershot: Nature sends a memo

It was the loveliest of spring days. After back-to-back weekends of bitter cold, the sun was shining, a breeze was blowing and the trees held the promise of blossoms.

I was at a party, but not just any party. In January, a friend’s 24-year-old son was senselessly murdered by someone he barely knew, who thought using a gun was a good way to solve an argument.

The party was a celebration of his life. It also stood in for the wedding reception he would never have. His father greeted guests as a gracious host, and his mother danced and sang and hugged friends and posed for photos — determined to make this a joyful remembrance.

But I couldn’t shake my melancholy mood. As a mother,, I have found it hard to wrap my mind around such a loss. I cannot imagine what it must take to live with that kind of wound, and seeing a whole crowd of people who loved and would miss him made it seem even harder.

The party was at an outdoor wedding venue with an open barn, where the concrete floor was covered in a soft bed of clean, fragrant wood shavings. I was sitting at a table, idly staring at them, when a wild wind blew in and stirred the flimsy bits into waves and whirls, tossing them up into the air. It was as though Mother Nature was urging me to look up and out, reminding me that it was still a beautiful day outside.

And so I turned my head toward the wide-open doors. I could see the mountains in the distance, deep blue in their winter colors. I thought of a line from an oft-quoted psalm: “I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help.”

I never understood those words when I lived in flat places, but now I know the comfort that comes from this landscape's daily reminders: We are not alone with our sorrows. We share them with those who came before us, who lifted up their own eyes in times of trouble, and with those who will come after us and look to the same mountains when they are lost and need to be found.

And so I turned around and joined the fun. It was what Kevin would have wanted.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke