Cornershot: Neighbors share kindness through food exchange

So many inspiring stories have been shared during these COVID-19 pandemic turbulent times. Mine is one more uplifting story.
I live in a condominium apartment where some neighbors are enjoying a “food exchange.” I open my apartment door and am not surprised to find a bag hanging on the doorknob. I open the bag and find inside homemade cookies or fresh corn on the cob or muffins or homegrown tomatoes or granola bars or a warm loaf of freshly baked bread.
Often I find a bouquet of beautiful fresh flowers, and one day I had a call asking if I wanted a dish of manicotti — YES!
Maybe I’ll suggest we continue being extra-kind to one another after a vaccine is found and we return to a “new normal.”
We follow the COVID-19 guidelines faithfully, share virtual hugs and look forward to the day when we can gather for meetings and welcome new neighbors. A new couple moved in recently, and hopefully, they will find a bag of goodies at their door.
