Cornershot: Never too old for a surprise

So what if my birthday is in a few days, I thought; I have already experienced this 90 times. How could this one be any different?

Well, this is how: Three days before the event I received a birthday card from an old, old friend who couldn’t possibly have remembered the date. When another card arrived the next day, I knew something was afoot.

My guess was that someone had posted the news in the daily newspaper that everyone reads in and around my small hometown in the Shenandoah Valley. I called my cousin who lives very near the old “homeplace.” She revealed herself as the newspaper’s informant. We wondered how many more cards would arrive over the next few days.

I received 19 cards the day before and two more on my birthday — a wonderful addition to the celebration.

How exciting it was to open each envelope. Some names I remembered from days gone by. Other cards were from strangers. I so appreciated the effort, expense and time these people took to send me best wishes on my birthday.

Who says you can’t have a new experience at 91?

— Rubye Hines, a reader in Roanoke County