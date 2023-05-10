New clothes can bring surprises

New clothes, new friends. At my age I probably have enough garb to outfit three or four men.

Having been employed by such fashion stores as Lord & Taylor and Neiman-Marcus (affectionately referred to as “Needless Markup”), I became quite fashion-conscious in my 20s after moving to New York City.

I just returned from Edmond, Oklahoma (attached to Oklahoma City’s north end) where I visited my nephew and his 17-year-old son who dances, acts and sings in plays, and is quite fashion-conscious.

We went shopping, and he selected a shirt I should wear that was quite in style. On my own, I would not have worn such a shirt even as a gift, but I gave in and bought it, along with the newer slim pants. He also introduced me to a “murse.”

“A what?” I said. That is what is now known as a man’s purse, being used by more of the well-to-do and high society.

So back in little ’ol Roanoke, I was downtown for the youth opera concert at Mill Mountain Theatre. I met a stranger who complimented my shirt, and we struck up a new friendship. Then the opera’s director complimented the shirt. Later, a convenience store clerk commented on it.

My life’s lesson from this is that we never grow too old to try new things, be it a shirt or a new entertainment experience. Let’s LIVE.

— E. Duane Howard, a reader in Roanoke