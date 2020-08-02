You are the owner of this article.
Cornershot: New regional TV show highlights nonprofits
Cornershot: New regional TV show highlights nonprofits

Buzz TV show

Southwest Virginia Ballet director Pedro Szalay (left) and “Buzz” host Michael Hemphill in the premiere episode of the new television show.

 Courtesy of MICHAEL HEMPHILL

Created and hosted by Michael Hemphill, whose former gigs include Roanoke Times reporter and Science Museum of Western Virginia spokesman, new TV show “Buzz” highlights Roanoke Valley nonprofits. The show will premiere Wednesday on Blue Ridge PBS.

The American Advertising Federation of Roanoke intends to host watch parties at The Grandin Theatre as each episode premieres. Admission to each watch party is $5.

In each half-hour episode, the nonprofits are paired with advertising firms that provide a pro bono marketing “makeover.” Here’s the schedule of profiled organizations:

Wednesday: Southwest Virginia Ballet

Aug. 12: Healing Strides of Virginia

Aug. 19: Mill Mountain Zoo

Aug. 26: Roanoke Area Ministries

For more information, visit @buzz4good on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

