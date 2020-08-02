Cornershot: New regional TV show highlights nonprofits

Created and hosted by Michael Hemphill, whose former gigs include Roanoke Times reporter and Science Museum of Western Virginia spokesman, new TV show “Buzz” highlights Roanoke Valley nonprofits. The show will premiere Wednesday on Blue Ridge PBS.
The American Advertising Federation of Roanoke intends to host watch parties at The Grandin Theatre as each episode premieres. Admission to each watch party is $5.
In each half-hour episode, the nonprofits are paired with advertising firms that provide a pro bono marketing “makeover.” Here’s the schedule of profiled organizations:
Wednesday: Southwest Virginia Ballet
Aug. 12: Healing Strides of Virginia
Aug. 19: Mill Mountain Zoo
Aug. 26: Roanoke Area Ministries
For more information, visit @buzz4good on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!