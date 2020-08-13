You have permission to edit this article.
Cornershot: No more nuts, please
On the light side: American Airlines just announced it would no longer be serving small snacks, including the tiny bags of nuts so many travelers have enjoyed with their cocktails. At the same time, the airline’s supplier announced they have millions of snack bags backed up to get rid of and would be giving them away. I didn’t catch how.

I worked in passenger services for AA in the ’60s and ’70s when nuts on a plane were a delightful little treat.

However, before anyone expresses disappointment at AA for cutting back, look on the bright side. In these more modern, crazy times, the less “nuts” on a plane is a blessing for all!

