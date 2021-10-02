Cornershot: No rotten tomatoes, please

Several years ago I wrote a Corner Shot about tomatoes left in commercial fields to rot. It happens in gardens, too. Please pick all of the tomatoes, even the green ones that you don’t want, and give them away. Put them in a container at the edge of your yard with a free sign.

It is a sad thing to waste food. Sharing is good for the soul.

The first devotional I read one morning was about caring, helping and sharing where you are. Charity begins at home.

But, it doesn’t stop there. The next devotional was about loving the world. John 3:16 reads “For God so loved the world.” Whether across the street or on the other side of the world we should care for our neighbors. Maybe it begins with free tomatoes.

— Carol D. F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County