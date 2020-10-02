 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Of mice and snakes
Cornershot: Of mice and snakes

A few weeks ago, I came home to relax after a long day at work. It was still 90-degree weather. When I opened my refrigerator to get something cold to drink, I felt something smooth move against my ankle. I’ve had mice in the house, so I thought it must have been one of those tiny furry animals brushing up against me. I looked down and ...

It was a young black snake! It slithered over the top of my left foot, just taking its time. I opened the living room door to let it outside, but it turned around and wriggled nonchalantly back through the dining room and out of sight.

What was fascinating about the snake was that it wasn’t afraid of me. It acted like it was a pet! I don’t know whether it had been in the house for a while and was familiar with me, or whether it was just full after a meal. Black snakes are good at being “Nature’s Mousetraps.” I do know I haven’t seen any mice in the house since then.

— Angela Watkins, a reader in Natural Bridge Station

