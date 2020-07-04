We’re many moons into staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic, so here I am again sitting on the couch. Through the French doors, I see numerous birds feeding from the dish that I put out every day. The song and house sparrows, titmouse and goldfinch were sharing the seeds when a bright-red male cardinal appeared. Along with him was a fledgling with rumpled feathers and black beak pushing beside him and under him to keep his attention. It kept fluttering its wings begging for seeds.
Then another youngster appeared on the railing. So the male had two mouths to feed. He kept crunching the sunflower seeds and depositing them into these gaping mouths.
As I continued observing this young family, I spied the female cardinal, who appeared on the railing. Suddenly she began diving at the French door window. I know she thinks her reflection is an intruder. So I pulled the drape over the window. Then this delightful family flew off into the forsythia bush, ending the first dinner sitting. They returned some time later for another go.
This was such a special way to spend another evening in lockdown. I really hope other folks have a quiet joy to bring some sense of peace into their day. Peace.
