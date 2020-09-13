Cornershot: Persistence for the win

Friends of ours adopted a tiny black and white kitten and thought about naming him “Rory.” But he had such a loud meow that they changed that to “Roary.”
At the proper time, they had him neutered. When one of his owners picked him up, she was told not to let him lick his incisions.
“Of course, he started licking his incisions,” she said. But her husband remembered a cone collar obtained for a previous pet, and dug that out.
“He cut it down to fit Roary,” she related. “Roary got it off. He cut it down more. Roary got it off. We tied it down tighter. Roary got it off. Finally, we seemed to have managed but, Friday morning, yep, Roary had gotten it off. And put it in his water dish.”
By then, however, he seemed to have forgotten he had an incision. So sometimes persistence does pay off.
