 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cornershot: Persistence for the win
0 comments

Cornershot: Persistence for the win

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Friends of ours adopted a tiny black and white kitten and thought about naming him “Rory.” But he had such a loud meow that they changed that to “Roary.”

At the proper time, they had him neutered. When one of his owners picked him up, she was told not to let him lick his incisions.

“Of course, he started licking his incisions,” she said. But her husband remembered a cone collar obtained for a previous pet, and dug that out.

“He cut it down to fit Roary,” she related. “Roary got it off. He cut it down more. Roary got it off. We tied it down tighter. Roary got it off. Finally, we seemed to have managed but, Friday morning, yep, Roary had gotten it off. And put it in his water dish.”

By then, however, he seemed to have forgotten he had an incision. So sometimes persistence does pay off.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Could you pass a US civics test?
Lifestyles

Could you pass a US civics test?

Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking — how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit — test yourself!

Watch Now: Related Video

Blitzer to Fauci: Who should we trust, you or President Trump?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert