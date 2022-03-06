 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cornershot: Pickleball madness

I say out loud and without shame: I am an addict. My addiction: Pickleball.

What is Pickleball? Is it a ball shaped like a pickle? Is it a pickle shaped like a ball? Neither. It’s a fast, fun game played with a wiffle ball and paddle on a shortened tennis court.

I check the local schedules a few times a day to see when I can next play. How can I ditch the laundry and dusting and get to a court without my guilt totally overwhelming me? Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and there are countless courts in the valley to play on or watch us crazies try and kill that helpless ball while attempting to earn a point.

The best part of the game is the people. Everyone tries to help anyone new. I have yet to meet a person who hasn’t been kind enough to place me in the right spot as I struggle with serving, with the not-so-rational scoring system and staying out of the “kitchen” (that’s a whole other story right there).

It’s downright old-fashioned exercise with a dose of lightheartedness. If your 2022 resolutions included trying something new for exercise, you’re not in pickle for an answer. See on on the courts! I’ll be in “the kitchen” — don’t ask.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville

