Cornershot: Pining for a deep past retrospective

After a recent trip to the fossil exhibit at Big Bend National Park, and with a particular fondness for Ken Burns documentaries showcasing the history of baseball, jazz, etc., I found myself wishing for a series of one-hour videos showing the evolution of animals over each 100,000 year period since the dinosaurs' extinction, 65 million years ago.

The result would be 10 videos for each one million years, or 650 videos total. The videos would trace the rise and fall of mammals and other animals from the dinosaurs' fall to the present, when 99% of all animal species that ever lived have gone extinct.

The series would document the evolution of mammals from the rat-size creatures that survived the dinosaurs, to the emergence of the earliest hominids about 200,000 years ago, to the extinction of wooly mammoths and mastodons and other great land mammals that died out about 10,000 years ago.

As each one hour video would cover 100,000 years, six minutes would therefore cover 10,000 years; 36 seconds would cover 1,000 years; 3.6 seconds would cover 100; and 1.8 seconds would cover 50.