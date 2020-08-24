Cornershot: Playing to your audience

As this “everything’s canceled” music festival season winds down, all my fellow fans of good tunes and times have tried to find ways to get our live music fix as best we can.
Reminiscing on years gone by, I’m reminded of a little story told by the legendary but ever humble Wayne Henderson.
He was the next act coming on stage at the one-time-only Catawba music festival many years ago. Lousy attendance and lousy weather, but a spectacular venue brought me to the scene as a volunteer for this experiment. I was one of maybe a handful of others (almost all volunteers) excited to welcome Wayne that day. He saw us out there peppered throughout the stage area as he walked on for his set and shared a story of a show experience from years past.
He was playing an indoor venue and walked out to the stage seeing one gentleman sitting in the back. Thinking to himself this individual still deserved a show, Wayne was determined to play as if the house was packed. A couple of songs in, Wayne wasn’t hearing much from the fellow so he asked him how he was. The man stood up and said, “I’m fine, I’m the lock-up crew, and I’m just waiting for you to be done.”
Ouch. You need an intact sense of humor in the music biz, and Wayne went on that day in Catawba to give his small but excited audience a show to talk about for years to come.
Now that’s a musician. Thanks, Wayne!
