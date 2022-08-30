Cornershot: Porch gardening in pots

Porch gardening in pots

As I nose toward 82, I realize more and more how important it is for these old bones to explore some innovative ways to continue having my very own fresh vegetables.

These past couple of years I’ve been experimenting with growing my favorite vegetables in pots. I started out with just a couple of pots of tomatoes and summer squash. Last summer I expanded my efforts to include cucumbers and zucchini along with more tomatoes. Just to let you know, beautiful zucchini along with juicy red tomatoes and cool cucumbers graced our lunch plates.

Having such success can really boost one’s garden ego. So in the spring of 2022 I expanded the number of favorite summer vegetables to include green beans, chard, potato, butternut squash, zucchini, tomatoes and summer squash. Of course I also have several herbs like parsley and basil and a couple of pots of petunias and marigolds.

The entire porch just off the living room French doors has become my summer garden. Its eezy peezy for watering and guess what? No weeding. Life couldn’t get much better than that and especially when you just step out the door and pick a handful of beans, cukes, tomatoes, summer and zucchini squash.

Oh, did I mention I also am growing onions? You save the bottom end of an onion where the roots are, insert in potting soil and voila! Two to three new onions begin growing. So give pot gardening a try. You will like the results.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford