 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cornershot: Porch gardening in pots

  • 0

Porch gardening in pots

As I nose toward 82, I realize more and more how important it is for these old bones to explore some innovative ways to continue having my very own fresh vegetables.

These past couple of years I’ve been experimenting with growing my favorite vegetables in pots. I started out with just a couple of pots of tomatoes and summer squash. Last summer I expanded my efforts to include cucumbers and zucchini along with more tomatoes. Just to let you know, beautiful zucchini along with juicy red tomatoes and cool cucumbers graced our lunch plates.

Having such success can really boost one’s garden ego. So in the spring of 2022 I expanded the number of favorite summer vegetables to include green beans, chard, potato, butternut squash, zucchini, tomatoes and summer squash. Of course I also have several herbs like parsley and basil and a couple of pots of petunias and marigolds.

People are also reading…

The entire porch just off the living room French doors has become my summer garden. Its eezy peezy for watering and guess what? No weeding. Life couldn’t get much better than that and especially when you just step out the door and pick a handful of beans, cukes, tomatoes, summer and zucchini squash.

Oh, did I mention I also am growing onions? You save the bottom end of an onion where the roots are, insert in potting soil and voila! Two to three new onions begin growing. So give pot gardening a try. You will like the results.

— Jac Hull, a reader in Bedford

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

Biden rallies for Democrats, slams 'semi-fascism' in GOP

President Joe Biden is calling on Democrats “to vote to literally save democracy once again” in the midterm elections — and comparing Republican ideology to “semi-fascism” — as he leads a kickoff rally and a fundraiser in Maryland. Biden addressed an overflow crowd of thousands at a high school in Rockville Thursday. He told supporters: “You have to choose. Will we be a country that moves forward or a country that moves backward?” Democrats have seen their political hopes rebound in recent months amid a legacy-defining burst of action by Congress and the president. The Republican National Committee called Biden’s comments “despicable.”

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

Student loan forgiveness could help more than 40 million

More than 40 million Americans could see their student loan debt reduced — and in many cases eliminated — under President Joe Biden’s long-awaited forgiveness plan. Biden's announcement Wednesday was a historic but politically divisive move in the run-up to the midterm elections. Fulfilling a campaign promise, Biden is moving to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000. He’s canceling an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants to attend college. It’s seen as an unprecedented attempt to stem the tide of America’s rapidly rising student debt. But it also faces nearly certain legal challenges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Does a lighter interior keep your car cooler?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert