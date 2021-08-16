Cornershot: Put me in, Coach, I'm ready to play

I'm sure many of you have heard of FOMO — the Fear Of Missing Out.

I've got a terrible case of it, made worse by 20 years of dealing with a medical condition that affects my mobility and limits what I can do, while most of my friends my age have the unmitigated gall to still be in really good shape.

But I guess I'm an optimist, or maybe just a bit thick, because when a friend asked me to come to her pickleball group, I thought I was being invited to play, not just to watch, and I spent several delightful hours designing mobility aids that would allow me to participate.

When another friend told me the sad truth, it was hard, but I got it. Most people are more afraid of debility than death, and if you make it to middle age and you're still active, you want to seize every moment of that, and not be saddled with the equivalent of "let your little brother play."

One friend suggested I find other disabled people to play with, but I'm not sure what that even means. One summer I worked with kids who had Down syndrome. Some of them were non-verbal, and others were always correcting my math. But they were all lumped together under their diagnosis, regardless of ability. "Disability" isn't exactly a level playing field.