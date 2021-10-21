Cornershot: Questioning 'Jeopardy!'

A "Jeopardy!" answer/question about a famous saying sent me searching.

The 1904 World's Fair did not originate many edibles we know today, but apparently made them popular and led the way to availability. To name a few — hamburgers, hotdogs, peanut butter, iced tea, ice cream cones and club sandwiches.

The saying, "An apple a day will keep the doctor away" became popular. Should Benjamin Franklin get the credit? There was a saying in Wales in 1866, "Eat an apple on going to bed and you'll keep the doctor from earning his bread."

What was the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden? Probably not an apple; maybe grapes, figs or pomegranate.

We take most things for granted. When we research we often find there is no sure answer. For certain the internet has many "answers" and often the wrong ones.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke County