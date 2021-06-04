Cornershot: Readjusting to the new (old?) normal

Throughout the past year, I’ve gotten used to Zoom and use it almost every day and sometimes twice or more in a day.

Everything I attend is on Zoom. Two of the Zoom meetings I regularly attend are held once monthly on the same date with an hour between them. This month with the pandemic subsiding, and since those meetings involve many older people who are fully vaccinated, they were scheduled to be held in person. Then I got an email about another meeting, to be held in person in that open hour.

Oh, no, I thought, I can’t possibly do that. I’d have to go home after that meeting to hook up with Zoom. And then it dawned on me: None of those meetings are being held on Zoom. They’re all live, in-person events. Better yet, even though I’d be a bit late for the second two, they’re not too far apart, and I can make it.

Even better, I got to see three groups of people that I’ve not seen for a year. What a treat!

— Carol Rowan, a reader in Roanoke County