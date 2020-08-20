Cornershot: Reconsider how you define beauty

How many people today believe beauty is only skin deep? Look how men and women dress their bodies with designer clothes and use cosmetics to present an attractive appearance. The beauty of the clothes catches your eye, and then as a second thought you look to see the person.
However, beauty transcends the physical body because each person is born as energyspirit, evident when people comment that a particular person has a beautiful soul. This resonates with the dictionary definition of beauty as “the quality or aggregate of qualities in a person or thing that gives pleasure to the senses or pleasurably exalts the mind or spirit.”
Consider the beauty you feel while watching a group of young children of diverse races having a joyful time playing and who have not been tainted by racism in our society. The beauty of face wrinkles of elderly persons exalts our mind as beauty manifestations of their living.
Let’s create our own perceptions and experiences of beauty each day. Isn’t it time to realize our perceptions and experiences of beauty are essential to our wellbecoming?
