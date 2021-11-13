Cornershot: Relaxing into a garden of delight

My byline appears in the this newspaper a lot. A whole lot. So much so that when a reader called me “tedious” in the comments section of a story a while back, I didn’t feel like I had much room to argue with him. But I keep writing because I don’t know where else all the words that come out of me would go.

The free words (like the ones in this space) are easy to produce. The paid ones are harder. I figure that in 37 years of freelancing, I’ve done well over a thousand stories for this newspaper. And if that sounds like heaven to those of you who like to write, doing it for a living becomes a business like any other when you have to make it pay, and yes, it gets old sometimes.

My head was in that space last summer when I interviewed Laurie Ashley about her Blacksburg water garden. The story appeared in the fall edition of Southwest Virginia Living Magazine. Ashley was gracious, knowledgeable and fun. It was a beautiful day and her garden was lovely, but I couldn’t shake my grumpy mood. Photographer Matt Gentry had also showed up to take photos. When she left to attend to something, he observed that she was such a character, I would likely remember the assignment forever. All I could do was grouse to myself that “characters” usually take an extra hour to interview, and I was glad I’d factored that into my schedule.