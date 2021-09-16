Cornershot: Remembering actor Michael K. Willliams

Actors and journalists have a lot in common; they follow the truth beginning to end. Actor Michael K. Williams made his name playing Omar Little on "The Wire," a television classic created by a former journalist, David Simon.
Williams, who died on Sept. 6, was a performer who followed the truth in every character he played, inhabiting each to deliver unapologetic and sometimes gritty, grimy truth. His unexpected death sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community and among the fans that he touched.
Media quoted law enforcement sources as saying he died from a suspected drug overdose, but that has not been confirmed. Williams, who was nominated for five Emmys, had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.
We saw so much rich greatness in Williams’ work, which can serve as his ultimate testament. He was selflessly brilliant as Omar, the notorious stick-up man who robbed street-level drug dealers on the HBO show. He followed that role by bringing life to brilliant businessman and bootlegger Chalky White, on "Boardwalk Empire," another HBO show.
More recently, he reached viewers on yet another HBO hit, “Lovecraft Country.” Williams portrayed Montrose Freeman, who at first glance seemed simply a miserable alcoholic, bitter and nasty to his son. But his performance revealed a conflicted soul trying to overcome his own trauma while raising a child during Jim Crow-era America.
Willams flexed comedy chops with the IFC film "The Spoils Before Dying," in which he played a pianist-turned-detective investigating a murder in the 1950s underground jazz scene. This is one of my favorites from him, and in my opinion a sleeper hit. If you get an opportunity, please give this man's body of work a chance, and you will not be disappointed.
Doors of perception open for actors of color when we are able to see many sides of ourselves through engaging, thought-provoking, stereotype-breaking artistry. Watching Williams’ work proved the possibilities.
— Bryan "Harvest Blaque" Hancock, a reader in Roanoke