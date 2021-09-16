Cornershot: Remembering actor Michael K. Willliams

Actors and journalists have a lot in common; they follow the truth beginning to end. Actor Michael K. Williams made his name playing Omar Little on "The Wire," a television classic created by a former journalist, David Simon.

Williams, who died on Sept. 6, was a performer who followed the truth in every character he played, inhabiting each to deliver unapologetic and sometimes gritty, grimy truth. His unexpected death sent shockwaves through the Hollywood community and among the fans that he touched.

Media quoted law enforcement sources as saying he died from a suspected drug overdose, but that has not been confirmed. Williams, who was nominated for five Emmys, had openly discussed his struggles with drugs over the years.

We saw so much rich greatness in Williams’ work, which can serve as his ultimate testament. He was selflessly brilliant as Omar, the notorious stick-up man who robbed street-level drug dealers on the HBO show. He followed that role by bringing life to brilliant businessman and bootlegger Chalky White, on "Boardwalk Empire," another HBO show.