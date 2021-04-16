Cornershot: Remembering an eggs-ceptional European Easter

Remembering an eggs-ceptional European Easter

My plan for Easter weekend in 1981 was to be in Paris with one of my dear friends and roommates. We spent our junior year studying at the University of Reading, England. I hadn’t made it to Paris yet, so I was excited for the visit.

When I arrived, I learned that much of what we had planned was not possible. The Louvre and other popular sites were closed. At least I got to see some of Degas’ works at the Jeu de Paume Museum, The Thinker and other sculptures at the Rodin Museum, and Versailles. During a Seine dinner cruise, along with the pretty scenery, was an amazing dessert: Napoleons the size of bricks that we devoured.

We decided we should leave Paris and head back to England since so much was closed. We found a cheap way to travel — a bus ride that took us back to London via ferry, arriving early on Easter morning.

In London, the subways were on a limited schedule, so we sprang for a taxi. We changed clothes in a hotel bathroom and then grabbed continental breakfast, featuring a big basket of croissants, the best I’ve ever tasted.