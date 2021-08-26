Cornershot: Remembering Bobby Bowden

VT fan remembers Coach Bobby Bowden

When I graduated from high school, I decided that I wanted to be the first person in my immediate family to attend an institution of higher learning.

The only college I knew anything about was Virginia Tech. I had traveled to Blacksburg with my dad for business several times and absolutely loved the town. It seemed so alive and exciting. Being so close, if I had an issue, I could get home in a hurry. (I was prone to issues in those days.)

Once I got there, I loved the entire experience. Being sports-minded, I attended every sporting activity I could. In 1999, the improbable happened: My beloved Hokie football team was playing for the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! I attended the game with my roommate, and we cheered our hearts out, to no avail.

Recently, the coach of the victorious team, Bobby Bowden, passed away. I’m sure he was a fine man. By all accounts, he cared for his players as people and did everything in his power to see that they graduated and were prepared for life after football.