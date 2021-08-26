Cornershot: Remembering Bobby Bowden

VT fan remembers Coach Bobby Bowden
When I graduated from high school, I decided that I wanted to be the first person in my immediate family to attend an institution of higher learning.
The only college I knew anything about was Virginia Tech. I had traveled to Blacksburg with my dad for business several times and absolutely loved the town. It seemed so alive and exciting. Being so close, if I had an issue, I could get home in a hurry. (I was prone to issues in those days.)
Once I got there, I loved the entire experience. Being sports-minded, I attended every sporting activity I could. In 1999, the improbable happened: My beloved Hokie football team was playing for the NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP! I attended the game with my roommate, and we cheered our hearts out, to no avail.
Recently, the coach of the victorious team, Bobby Bowden, passed away. I’m sure he was a fine man. By all accounts, he cared for his players as people and did everything in his power to see that they graduated and were prepared for life after football.
However, he was still the head coach, and while I cannot remember a single player’s name, I remembered his. The Seminoles broke my heart that day, and I have never forgotten it. So, rest in piece Coach Bowden — you led the team that left a huge hole in my heart, and I haven’t forgotten you or that day.