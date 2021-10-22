Cornershot: Remembering Gen. Colin Powell

The news of the death of Gen. Colin Powell brought back to my mind an encounter I had with him 28 years ago.
As a staff member at the Virginia Military Institute, I was hosting a delegation of officers and cadets from a French military school. At the end of their visit, we drove by bus to Fort Myer, in Northern Virginia, to spend the night before their return to France.
As we entered Fort Myer’s residential area, the bus driver announced that we were passing behind the quarters of General Powell and added that the general liked to restore old Volvo automobiles and was probably in his garage at that very moment working on one.
The bus then parked next to a dormitory across the street from Gen. Powell’s open garage. As the French visitors left the bus, I decided to walk over to the garage on the chance that Gen. Powell was there. I gave some thought to security that he might have, but continued regardless.
When I approached the garage, I saw that someone in black coveralls was at work under a Volvo. I walked in and called out: “General Powell?” The figure rolled out from under the car and answered: “Yes, Hello.” It was, indeed, Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and auto restorer.
I quickly apologized for disturbing him, introduced myself as being from VMI. He said that he knew VMI well and admired many of its alumni. I then told him that I was with a delegation from a French military school and that they would be very pleased to meet him. Without hesitation he asked me to bring them over.
When the somewhat awestruck delegation gathered around the general, I introduced them. Gen. Powell then greeted them and asked them about their school — in flawless French! It was a memorable visit for all.
During the remainder of their visit to DC, my French friends repeatedly referred to me and “my friend Colin.”
— Edwin Dooley, a reader in Lexington