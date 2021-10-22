Cornershot: Remembering Gen. Colin Powell

The news of the death of Gen. Colin Powell brought back to my mind an encounter I had with him 28 years ago.

As a staff member at the Virginia Military Institute, I was hosting a delegation of officers and cadets from a French military school. At the end of their visit, we drove by bus to Fort Myer, in Northern Virginia, to spend the night before their return to France.

As we entered Fort Myer’s residential area, the bus driver announced that we were passing behind the quarters of General Powell and added that the general liked to restore old Volvo automobiles and was probably in his garage at that very moment working on one.

The bus then parked next to a dormitory across the street from Gen. Powell’s open garage. As the French visitors left the bus, I decided to walk over to the garage on the chance that Gen. Powell was there. I gave some thought to security that he might have, but continued regardless.

When I approached the garage, I saw that someone in black coveralls was at work under a Volvo. I walked in and called out: “General Powell?” The figure rolled out from under the car and answered: “Yes, Hello.” It was, indeed, Gen. Colin Powell, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and auto restorer.