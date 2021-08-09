Cornershot: Remembering Gen. Washington's revolutionary inoculation order

Reading articles about the individuals who don't want to make the small effort of wearing a mask to protect themselves and others from COVID, or to socially distance themselves, or to be vaccinated, claiming that to do so somehow infringes on their rights and liberties, has led me to reflect on some of the history of how our rights and liberties were come by to begin with.

The article "How Crude Smallpox Inoculations Helped George Washington Win the War" from the History Channel (there are others on the subject available online) describes how Washington required his troops to be inoculated against smallpox — a rather radical idea at the time and one definitely not vetted by the FDA.

The article also describes how Washington successfully quarantined the entire city of Boston to prevent the spread of smallpox. Without these measures, our colonies might not have become the free and independent country that we are today.

The troops who were inoculated included many from Bedford County, including my g-g-g-g-grandfather William Hackworth, who served three years in the Virginia First Regiment of the Continental Army, along with many others from Bedford County and what was to become Campbell County.