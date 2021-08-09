Cornershot: Remembering Gen. Washington's revolutionary inoculation order

Reading articles about the individuals who don't want to make the small effort of wearing a mask to protect themselves and others from COVID, or to socially distance themselves, or to be vaccinated, claiming that to do so somehow infringes on their rights and liberties, has led me to reflect on some of the history of how our rights and liberties were come by to begin with.
The article "How Crude Smallpox Inoculations Helped George Washington Win the War" from the History Channel (there are others on the subject available online) describes how Washington required his troops to be inoculated against smallpox — a rather radical idea at the time and one definitely not vetted by the FDA.
The article also describes how Washington successfully quarantined the entire city of Boston to prevent the spread of smallpox. Without these measures, our colonies might not have become the free and independent country that we are today.
The troops who were inoculated included many from Bedford County, including my g-g-g-g-grandfather William Hackworth, who served three years in the Virginia First Regiment of the Continental Army, along with many others from Bedford County and what was to become Campbell County.
One historian wrote, “When a smallpox epidemic threatened his army in the winter of 1776, Washington, realizing ‘we should have more to dread from it, than from the Sword of the Enemy,’ determined that all troops should be inoculated.
Inoculation usually induced typical smallpox and was often greatly feared. Patients were quarantined under guard in inoculation hospitals to prevent their going abroad before being medically discharged and spreading the disease."
A letter from soldier George Johnson at Morristown, New Jersey, dated March 17, 1777, states that: "All the Va. Regiments are recovered of the Small Pox by innoculation, not a man lost. ... No disorder of any kind prevails among us. ... We expect the 1st Regiment every day, they were halted at Philadelphia to pass through the Small Pox."
The hardships experienced by those who fought to achieve our country's independence far, far outweigh any inconvenience that the modern day "patriots" who refuse to become vaccinated, wear masks, etc., complain of.
— Bill Hackworth, a reader in Roanoke