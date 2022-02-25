Cornershot: Remembering George Kegley

Goodbye to George Kegley

Last week I heard the news that George Kegley — who was a reporter for The Roanoke Times from September 1949 until May 1993 — had died at age 92.

I met him in 1984, when I began freelancing for the paper. Two years later, I was also working as a freelance real estate title examiner, and it was that combination of skills that prompted George to ask me to catalog the ownership of all of the buildings in the downtown area for a project he was working on.

This was before there were GIS databases, so I roamed the streets for weeks, wearing sneakers and a floppy straw hat, collecting addresses, which I then cross-referenced with the city’s first computerized tax records.

George was famous for never throwing away any of his notes, so his desk was always drowning in teetering piles of paper. When he retired and had to clean it out, he surprised me by returning the project to me, which I still have tucked away in my own files.

As everyone knows, George was a trove of local historical information. He once helped me with a research project on a former boarding house in Old Southwest, and he told me that in the early 50’s, as a young reporter living in a $3.50-a-week rented room, he often took his meals there. He wasn’t terribly fond of the food, he said, because since he was so often late, it was usually cold. But at least there were always plenty of mashed potatoes and green beans.

George also once dropped the name of the editor who had hired both him and the late columnist Ben Beagle, and it turned out that man had been renting my house at the time.

The last time I really talked to George was in September 2020. He was very involved with Roanoke Area Ministries, and I was asked to interview him for a story for the Roanoke Times’ Good Neighbors Fund. He was too professional to ever become part of one of his own stories, but he made so many contributions to the community that he was often the center of other reporters’ work.

The plan was to talk on his porch, where we could socially distance, but before we could start, the lawn mowing crew arrived, and we couldn’t hear each other. As we grabbed our respective canes and hobbled inside, I reflected that all of a sudden, the thirty-year age gap between us didn’t feel so big.

His loss is tempered by the joy of having known him.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke