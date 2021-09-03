Cornershot: Remembering Lee 'Scratch' Perry

Remembering Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry

The music world has lost a few icons here in the past month — ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill, Rolling Stones drummer extraordinaire Charlie Watts, and now the most famous and innovative producer in the world of reggae, Lee “Scratch” Perry.

“Scratch” was born Rainford Hugh Perry in 1936 on the island of Jamaica. He is known as and originator of dub: his early adoption of remixing and adding layers of studio sound effects to pre-existing reggae tracks, thus creating new instrumental or very spacey vocal versions. This not only had a huge impact on reggae music but also funk, rock, disco, hip-hop, and later, jungle and electronica.

Perry got his start working at Studio One in Kingston, Jamaica, running Coxsone Dodd’s sound system in the late 1950s into the early 1960s. After several business disputes with Dodd, he began his own production team, the Upsetters, featuring Carly Barrett on drums and his brother Aston “Family Man” Barrett on bass. Of course you Bob Marley fans know they went on to play with the Wailers. The Upsetters were together from 1968 thru 1972. The next year, Perry created Black Ark Studio, where he began to produce a mass of dub for a who’s who of trailblazing artists.