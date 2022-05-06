Cornershot: Remembering Sally Harris

Longtime subscribers to this newspaper may remember Sally Harris’s byline.

I met Sally on my first day at The Roanoke Times & World-News (as it was then called) in August 1983. I was 22 and fresh from journalism school. Other Extra reporters at the time included Jeff DeBell, Chris Gladden, Joe Kennedy, Frances Stebbins and Dwayne Yancey.

Within a few years we had both left the paper, but Sally and I remained friends. She moved to Blacksburg, where she wrote press releases for Virginia Tech.

Sally grew up in Saltville and often entertained me with stories of her small-town, 1950s childhood. I encouraged her to put her memories in a book.

She had a beautiful voice, well suited to folk and country ballads. I accompanied her on guitar.

In later years we met on Saturday evenings at Hale’s Restaurant in Shawsville for home-cooked comfort food. She loved the pinto beans. That was the last place I saw her.

Her health declined. Sally sold her house in Christiansburg and moved to Bristol, where family members took good care of her. She had a nice little house on a quiet street at the edge of some woods. We talked every week or two. She was alone most of the time, but always said she was contented in her solitude.

Sally never did write that book on Saltville. She died on April 20 at the age of 76. She is missed.

— Randy Walker, a reader in Roanoke