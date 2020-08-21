Cornershot: Ringing of the bell tinged with sadness

The recent recognition of the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima brought back vivid recollections of my visit to Peace Memorial Park 20 years ago.
I was in Asia on a business development mission for IBM. An engineer and I were introducing a semiconductor chipset that would enable automobile navigation systems to receive and process GPS signals.
We decided to spend the weekend in Japan before moving on to South Korea. We took a bullet train from Tokyo to Kyoto and spent the day touring the Japanese gardens and other famous monuments in that ancient city. The next day, a Sunday, we took the bullet train to Hiroshima and found our way to Peace Park.
The emotional impact of being there hit me as soon as I entered the expansive sacred grounds. Peace Park is located in an open field that was created by the explosion itself over what was then the bustling city center of Hiroshima. Looming in the background is the Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, the iconic building seen in numerous pictorials of Hiroshima. The building was left as it stood after the bombing as a symbol of resilience. In the museum itself I saw images of victims, just as they were being vaporized, imprinted on walls, much like a photo negative.
On the grounds there is a Peace Bell. By ringing it, you are proclaiming your support for world peace. The sound of its clanging bell rings out throughout the park regularly.
My fellow IBMer and I queued up to take our turn. In front of us was an elderly Japanese woman with her granddaughter or niece. When it was their turn to ring the bell, the young relative helped the old woman pull back the pulley holding the ringer. When they let it go, the sound echoed throughout Peace Park. What will stay with me forever occurred when they turned to leave. It was the face of the elderly Japanese woman full of tears.
