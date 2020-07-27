You are the owner of this article.
Cornershot: Roanoke man wins 'Cat Quarantine Film Festival'
Cornershot: Roanoke man wins 'Cat Quarantine Film Festival'

Through the end of July, fans of cats and independent movie houses can livestream the “Cat Quarantine Film Festival” for $12, with half of those proceeds benefiting the Grandin Theatre.

The 70-minute compilation of utterly adorable clips delivers exactly what you would expect it to. Assembled by Row House Cinema in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, using videos submitted from all over the United States — and even a few from Russia, the “festival,” available only through video-on-demand, is intended to help raise funds for independent movie houses during the coronavirus pandemic.

The winner of this festival, by the way, hails from Roanoke. Joshua Fenn, 43, received a $100 prize for his clip showing one of his cats, Nymeria, friendly-wrestling with a pet rat.

“Nymeria is one of our two cats and we used to have a couple of rats, Luna and Lucy, she was brought up with them from a kitten so she was very used to playing with them,” Fenn wrote in a Facebook chat.

The clip is about 4 years old, and Fenn isn’t sure whether the frolicking rat captured on film is Luna or Lucy, as they looked a lot alike.

Roanoke is well-represented in the festival, with clips included from eight cat households, including Fenn and his girlfriend Lisha White. The couple’s other cat, Mustard, gets a cameo in the credits.

To see Nymeria yourself, visit grandintheatre.com/shows/quarantine-cat-film-festival.

Mike Allen covers government happenings in Franklin County and Botetourt County for The Roanoke Times and also writes the weekly Arts & Extras column.

