In June, I participated in a protest against the unnecessary and violent death of George Floyd. It was fairly tame. We held signs, wore masks and stood a safe distance from each other. I know that what I did that day was just a small gesture, but it was an opportunity to publicly demonstrate solidarity.
Ending racism in this country requires the participation of white people, and to do that, we not only need to be not-racist — we also must be anti-racist. Anti-racism involves educating ourselves about the effects of racism and doing practical things to support minority groups and minority-owned businesses.
One way we can do that is to subscribe to the 81-year-old Roanoke Tribune — our local weekly African American-owned newspaper. It’s a great thing to do for many reasons. The paper provides coverage of local and national issues — along with plenty of commentary — that’s of special interest to African Americans, and which we might not see elsewhere. But it’s also a convenient digest of the week’s news for anyone who’d like to keep up with current events.
The Tribune is also unabashedly Democratic-leaning, which is refreshing if you want to know that sort of thing up-front. And for those who still like printed media, the Tribune uses thick, crisp sheets of newsprint — unlike The Roanoke Times, which is printed on thinner paper that sometimes tears and curls up. It’s a sensory delight and a nostalgic experience for those who still love a paper-paper. And at $30 a year, it’s an inexpensive way to do something good for yourself and for our community.
