Most Sunday mornings I'm in church, getting my soul fed through nourishing words of hope, music, prayer and community.

On some Sundays, though, my sanctuary is a very different scene … a cattle truck ride from Montgomery County to Floyd County with my cattleman husband, to pick up a new group of heifers for our current herd. My sanctuary? Views of birds and other wildlife.

I’ve seen cardinals, hawks, deer, squirrels and wild turkeys. I also savor seeing domestic animals such as miniature donkeys, guinea fowl, turkeys, cows, horses and chickens at some of the farms and homes we pass.

Not only God’s creatures grab my attention. As we climb Pilot Mountain, I relish the New River Valley vistas not hidden by forest. My Dad always called this area God’s country. Given views like the ones from Pilot Mountain, it’s easy to agree with this name.

When there are leaves on the trees, I look for sunlight sparkling through them, or in the fall, oranges, yellows and reds blend together for a feast of foliage color. In spring and summer, I search for different wildflowers, dogwoods, redbuds and mountain laurel that line the narrow two-lane road we travel.

On holidays, I notice decorations at various residences. Sometimes even post office staff members join the fun, adorning their sign with gourds and pumpkins of various sizes.

Depending on timing, these trips can include a stop for edible nourishment at the convenience store on Pilot Mountain. Nothing like that shop's cheeseburger and fries to make my trip even more enjoyable.

I also receive the gift of time during these Sunday rides. Time to think. Time to listen to music. Time to be with my life partner. Time to marvel at something new, seen for the first time despite passing through many other times.

What a gift this Sunday Sanctuary is. What a different feast for my soul.

— Claire Childress, a reader in Montgomery County