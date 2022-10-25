Cornershot: Saying farewell to the family feline

We put our 18-year-old cat down in October. It was difficult to do, but it was time. Weeks later, I miss having him greet me and demand a treat when I walk in the door. I miss seeing him every day lying on the spot on the rug he claimed for his own during the last few months of his life.

I couldn’t bear to put away his dishes or his toys or even his litter boxes — it would be a reminder that for the first time in 33 years, there isn’t a cat in our house. When our last cat died, we were sure we didn’t want another, and almost passed up a chance to adopt this one, who turned out to be a real gem. But we miss him so much, we know we’ll always need a kitty to love.

So when I look at his empty place and his empty bowls, I grieve for him, but I am also filled with anticipation and wonder about who might use them next. I sometimes ask myself why we even have pets, when in the end, we just have to watch them die. But a life without a pet is hard in its own way, too.

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke