Cornershot: School backpacks help carry burden of new normal
As my daughter prepared for the new school year, with four children preschool through sixth grade all being home-schooled or doing distance learning this year, she has tried to keep everything as “normal” as possible. She had all the kiddos select first-day-of-school outfits online, as well as school supplies, so they could participate in everything.

Camren, one of the twins beginning second grade, insisted they needed new backpacks and wanted to pick out one with a beach theme. Her mom asked her why they need backpacks since they wouldn’t be carrying school items back and forth. Camren replied, “Every day when we finish with school, Jaylen [her twin sister] and I will walk down the street a little ways and come back home, with our stuff in our backpacks. When we get home, you will be our Mommy and not our teacher.”

This is pretty insightful for a 7-year-old, and sadly shows how much our children and grandchildren really think about how different life is now, and what the “new normal” really is.

