Cornershot: Searching for a beloved, creepy doll

Searching for a beloved, creepy doll
When I first saw the doll, it creeped me out. It was an exact replica of the dark-haired, brown-eyed little girl who was holding it. The girl was the daughter of a friend — we’ll call her “Annie,” because she hasn’t agreed to be part of this — and it was a “My Twinn” doll, made by the company that produces the American Girl dolls. It was a gift from her grandmother, custom-made for her down to the last freckle.
Eventually, the doll grew on me, so much so that I had one made for my son. He loved it and called it “Junior” and carried it around for about a year until he was shamed out of it. Now he thinks it’s creepy, too.
But I digress. Annie is now 28 years old. She was a tough-as-nails little girl who always knew what she wanted. She was born with a seizure disorder that couldn’t be controlled with medication, but at 10 she breezed through the brain surgery that cured it.
Today, she is a ranger at a national park and enjoys climbing rocks, whitewater rafting, swinging on ropes, and other such hair-raising activities. She also, apparently, still has a soft spot for the doll.
In late October, Annie’s mother got a new job out of state and had to move quickly. The doll was mixed in with a load of belongings that were donated to the Goodwill store in Cave Spring. She didn’t realize the mistake had been made until she was already on the road, so she asked me to go to the store to search for the doll, as well as a handmade Raggedy Ann and Andy that had come from the same grandmother.
I searched the shelves many times, feeling as mournful as if I were looking for Annie herself. But as you might guess, they had been snapped up right away. The only dolls there were naked and worn, once well-loved, but understandably abandoned on purpose. If you are the person who picked up Annie’s doll, would you consider giving it back? You’d be making at least three people very happy. Contact me. I’m easy to find.
— Betsy Biesenbach,
a reader in Roanoke