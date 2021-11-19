Cornershot: Searching for a beloved, creepy doll

Searching for a beloved, creepy doll

When I first saw the doll, it creeped me out. It was an exact replica of the dark-haired, brown-eyed little girl who was holding it. The girl was the daughter of a friend — we’ll call her “Annie,” because she hasn’t agreed to be part of this — and it was a “My Twinn” doll, made by the company that produces the American Girl dolls. It was a gift from her grandmother, custom-made for her down to the last freckle.

Eventually, the doll grew on me, so much so that I had one made for my son. He loved it and called it “Junior” and carried it around for about a year until he was shamed out of it. Now he thinks it’s creepy, too.

But I digress. Annie is now 28 years old. She was a tough-as-nails little girl who always knew what she wanted. She was born with a seizure disorder that couldn’t be controlled with medication, but at 10 she breezed through the brain surgery that cured it.

Today, she is a ranger at a national park and enjoys climbing rocks, whitewater rafting, swinging on ropes, and other such hair-raising activities. She also, apparently, still has a soft spot for the doll.