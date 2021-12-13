Cornershot: Seeking 3 wise ones for our time

Last week I made a purchase after my shift as a volunteer at the Discovery Shop, which if you haven’t “discovered” yet, is one of Roanoke’s hidden gems. All of this consignment shop’s proceeds go to the American Cancer Society’s research programs.

To be honest, I make a purchase (or two or three) after every shift. This time it was a set of the Three Wise Men, and for the record, it was stunning.

Like many of you, I do my best thinking in the car. On my ride home I got to thinking about the three dudes staring at me on the seat — those wise

guys. Okay, the thinking then took a bit of a strange turn … What if Jesus came back now in 2021? Not in a manger of course, but let’s say the Hotel Roanoke. And he wanted to talk to Three Wise Men/Women from this period of time. These people would have the ability to see the big picture; think outside the box; be non-judgmental; be willing to listen to him; and be able to offer their own ideas for a better world.

They would each tell him of the problems they have encountered trying to follow his path. Then they would come together to listen to him and each other with the end goal to teach others their solutions to make this world as it had originally been envisioned.