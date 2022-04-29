Cornershot: Setting a great example

Haven’t we all at some point felt like Jack Nicholson’s character in “As Good As It Gets?” Among all the ups and downs with Helen Hunt’s character, he tells her, “you make me want to be a better person.”

Who makes you want to be better? We’re not talking someone you want to impress, but just the opposite. Instead, think of someone you aspire to be for all the right reasons — character, values, priorities and discipline.

I have that person in mind for myself. She’s not an athlete or an entertainer, either. She is Meghan Kurzmarski, 29 years old. We were born on the same day, 40 years apart. When Meghan was 14, she walked into the American Cancer Society office where I was volunteer coordinator, and she offered her services, twice a week after school.

She followed through, too. There was no task too large or too menial for Meghan to tackle. She was wise beyond her years in so many ways. She was punctual, reliable, courteous and polite. When she was a junior, I nominated her for Youth Volunteer of the Year through the Council of Community Services. She won.

Senior year, she so wanted early admission to the Pamplin School of Business at VT and asked me for a letter of recommendation. I went through many drafts, because I didn’t know how best to say if the business school failed to admit her, it was in essence failing the university. She got in.

The years passed, and now Meghan and her husband have brought a baby girl, Emeline, into their lives. What Emeline doesn’t know yet is how incredibly lucky she is to have such a generous, humble, compassionate and self-aware mother.

Riding home from her recent baby shower, a myriad of emotions hit me. The most powerful came when I realized that she makes me want to be a better person. That, my friends, is the rarest of all people.

— Loni Bier, a reader in Daleville