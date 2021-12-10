Cornershot: Shopper vs. plastic bag

Most of us, when we are in the public view, like to demonstrate that we are knowledgeable, competent and adept at managing the requirements of ordinary life. Sometimes, however, commonplace demands put our ineptitude on display. A few days ago I watched such a scenario — almost with glee — because it was happening to someone else and not to me.

In a local supermarket, a gentleman wishing to purchase fruit pulled from a nearby reel a thin, transparent plastic bag to contain the produce, then proceeded to open it. He repeatedly rubbed the edges between thumb and index finger, stopping occasionally to lift it close to his face and peer at it with great intensity and bewilderment. Then he examined the other end to assure himself that he was attacking the top and not the bottom. Satisfied that he had a chance, he resumed the rubbing with greater fervor. Making no headway, he lifted the stubborn bag to his pursed lips and blew forcefully, apparently expecting his experience in separating pages of newsprint to provide a solution.