Cornershot: Shopper vs. plastic bag

Most of us, when we are in the public view, like to demonstrate that we are knowledgeable, competent and adept at managing the requirements of ordinary life. Sometimes, however, commonplace demands put our ineptitude on display. A few days ago I watched such a scenario — almost with glee — because it was happening to someone else and not to me.
In a local supermarket, a gentleman wishing to purchase fruit pulled from a nearby reel a thin, transparent plastic bag to contain the produce, then proceeded to open it. He repeatedly rubbed the edges between thumb and index finger, stopping occasionally to lift it close to his face and peer at it with great intensity and bewilderment. Then he examined the other end to assure himself that he was attacking the top and not the bottom. Satisfied that he had a chance, he resumed the rubbing with greater fervor. Making no headway, he lifted the stubborn bag to his pursed lips and blew forcefully, apparently expecting his experience in separating pages of newsprint to provide a solution.
By this time, he began casting furtive glances around to see if others were aware of his struggle. Then his tongue-moistened fingers, perhaps his go-to strategy, failed as well and his face began to show signs of desperation. After a deep sigh, his arms fell and he seemed to search for assistance from nearby shoppers, but everyone within speaking distance studiously avoided his gaze. So he elevated his first scheme and began rubbing the bag fiercely between his opposing palms in the manner of scouts trying to start a fire. By this time, I was rooting energetically for the bag. And the bag won.
Finally, his shoulders sagged, his face became slightly mottled, and his head wagged back and forth in disbelief before he tied the bag in a knot and tossed it into the cart. After selecting his fruit and resignedly laying it unprotected in the cart, he wrapped himself in the remaining shreds of dignity and marched toward the canned goods, his flat-wheeled buggy loudly announcing each revolution. Somewhere, likely far away and in a darkened room, the plastic bag designers probably smiled.
— Joseph Maxwell, a reader in Roanoke