CORNERSHOT

Cornershot: Small wisdoms acquired

John Donne wrote in a poem that we are a part of all we meet. We do learn from acquaintances, passers-by, family and friends.

A lady in the laundry room told me about Color Catcher sheets for the washer — no more red clothing.

My dad, who was a Marine cook, said if the recipe calls for salt put a dab of sugar, if sugar, put a dab of salt.

Some things we don’t remember who told us. When driving, watch out for the other drivers.

When playing cards, watch what the other players do and use wild cards wisely. Agree on the rules.

If your TV or DVR isn’t working, maybe all you need to do is unplug and re-plug.

Put an aspirin in water with fresh flowers.

Why do I always rinse a clean glass? Can’t remember. But I do know why I shake my hairbrush. It was a lesson learned in Hawaii: make sure no creatures are lurking.

Bits and pieces we pick up along the way help us travel better.

— Carol D.F. Goad, a reader in Roanoke

