Cornershot: Some kids just need a conversation starter

Recently after a friend was lamenting over the fact that her children were now going to be driving themselves to school, I began to reminisce about the many years of picking up my three children from basketball practice every day.
My daughter would no sooner get in the car than the constant chatter would begin. By the time we arrived home 15 minutes later, I was well-versed in every detail of her day. My head was spinning, and I was totally exhausted. Wine, please!
Then came my two sons. They would enter the car, and my greeting would be met with something akin to a bovine grunt. Any questions about their day would be answered with a sigh and a monosyllabic answer — if I was lucky. Typically, it was crickets. Nothing.
Upon arriving home, however, they would always find their voice with “what’s for dinner”? Like the fawning fool I was, I answered.
After a few months of this nonsense, I realized I would stand for this no more. I wracked what few brain cells were still firing, and came up with plan B.
When they entered the car and greeted me with their usual grunt one day, I began to launch into an epistle on how my day went and what happened at the nursing home where I worked.
This was undoubtedly unbearable, and in a matter of minutes I heard about what happened in government class, how many suicide drills they had to endure in practice and on and on. From that day forward, I never spoke when they entered the car — and, oh, what I learned.
But one thing never changed, the question that never ends: “What’s for dinner”? But now my answer was “food.” Who’s smirking now?
