Cornershot: Some social graces take hit during pandemic

The worst thing about wearing a mask is what it does to casual social contact.

This is the South, where people are taught to look strangers in the eyes and say “hi.” I’ve never been any good at that, but I try. I may be overreacting, but when I see a person out in public without a mask, I’m horrified, and I don’t want to go near them, and I’ll even cross the street to avoid them.

Unfortunately, this is exactly how older white women with a certain mindset have typically reacted to people of color. I’m not that kind of person, really, I’m not, but when I behave that way around mask-less people of color, I can see the hurt in their eyes. They have no idea what I’m really reacting to.

It’s heart-wrenching, and I guess I have to decide what’s more important — being fearful and causing other people pain, or ignoring my fear so I don’t hurt them — though they may hurt me by being near me with no mask.

Or maybe I can just tell myself that I’ll go back to being a reasonable person when this is all over. If nothing else, I have to take a deep breath and remind myself that no matter how much fear I show, it’s not going to magically put a mask on their faces.

Of course, here’s a thought — just wear the mask!

— Betsy Biesenbach, a reader in Roanoke