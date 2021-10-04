Cornershot: Souped-up lift for Granny

When we moved into our home, the steps leading upstairs were no problem. Now, I find myself watching lift commercials with a deep sense of longing. That is, until I remember what we “almost” did to Jay’s grandmother.

Years ago, she moved in with my friend’s family and they wanted to make her life easier. Being handy, Jay and I were assigned the job. After a few “dry runs” we decided that the chair wasn’t moving fast enough. We replaced the motor. Then, we invited everyone to help us christen Grandma’s gift.

No need for extensive testing — we were the best young technicians we knew. Inaugural day, a large crowd started a drum roll as we strapped Grandma’s biggest plant in the new convenience and we handed Grandma the ignition switch.

To say that the new motor provided a little extra boost of speed is a gross understatement. In the blink of an eye, the chair and potted plant hurtled upwards and impacted the wall at about 100 mph!! The chair exploded. The plant atomized in a shower of dirt and leaves. Grandma fainted. On second thought, I think I will keep climbing those stairs.

— Lee Coleman, a reader in Roanoke