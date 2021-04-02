 Skip to main content
Cornershot: Spreading smiles, one rock at a time
Dale Wolf of Blacksburg, like many of us, has been at home, not visiting his neighbors since last spring, but he has found a way to spread cheer throughout his neighborhood in Highland Park.

Dale walks the neighborhood almost every day. Last July, after spotting a colorful stone in the gutter, he hit upon an idea: painting yellow smiley-face rocks and placing them along his route, as a way of brightening up the neighborhood during a pandemic. He started with fire hydrants, then other spots as time passed: the top of a mailbox post, the base of a tree, amongst yard decorations.

Residents and walkers find these smiley rocks. They pick them up and bring them inside, feeling cheered by the anonymous gift, or leave them for others to enjoy. Most folks don’t know where they come from. When a smiley disappears from a spot, he replaces it. He keeps a smiley rock collection on a bench by the street with a sign saying “free”.

Over the weeks and months, Dale has added more smiley rocks, using 25 cans of yellow spray paint so far. He intends to keep his smiley rocks going until the mask order is lifted.

— Sarah J. Windes, a reader in Blacksburg

